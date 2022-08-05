Detroit Lions training camp is well underway and on Monday, the pads came on for the first time, which meant it was only a matter of time before a fight broke out. Now, Dan Campbell has weighed in.

Prior to the pads coming on, Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is heading into his second season with the Lions, said he will not be looking to get into fights once the pads come on but he will be ready if need be. St. Brown also made his prediction for how many fights will break out during camp.

“I thought about that when the pads came back on, how is it going to be,” St. Brown said. “One of the players goes, ‘How many fights are there going to be that break out?’ I said two. My plus or minus is two (fights). So we’ll see. I don’t think I will get in any fights, but I’m not a punk now. So, if they try me, I might have to do something. But, I don’t think it will happen with me this year. Unless it happens. We’ll see.”

Dan Campbell weighs in on Skirmish at Detroit Lions training camp

During Thursday’s practice, Lions OL Dan Skipper and EDGE Austin Bryant got into it a bit on the field which ended with Logan Stenberg tossing Bryant’s helmet like a bowling ball

Prior to Friday’s practice, Dan Campbell weighed in on the fight.

“That’s kind of the line that you walk at times,” Campbell said of the fight. “Now, that being said, that’s not what we’re looking for. We’re not out there to fight, you don’t fight on Sundays, I know it can get fiery. But if it becomes an issue to where we’re having to spend two minutes to break up a brawl and this and that, it’s not worth it anymore.

“So, I know that tempers will get pretty hot at times, but … if it becomes an issue I’ll handle all that. But I do like that they’re competing.”

