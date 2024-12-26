Dan Campbell’s Family Christmas Photo Goes Viral! [Photo]

If you’ve been following Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell since he took over the reins, you know that he’s all about taking bold chances and making daring decisions. From going for it on fourth down to his fearless attitude on the sidelines, Campbell is known for having some serious “Big Balls” when it comes to leading his team.

But it seems like his boldness doesn't stop when the game is over. On Christmas Day, Campbell’s wife, Holly, took to Instagram to share a delightful family moment—complete with some seriously epic holiday attire. The Campbells were all smiles in matching Christmas shirts, and while that might seem cute at first, it’s what was written on the shirts that has everyone talking.

In the festive photo Holly posted, the matching red shirts featured two giant round ornaments and the bold, cheeky phrase: “I have big beautiful balls”.

You can’t make this stuff up, folks! The Campbells clearly have a sense of humor to match Dan’s fearless coaching style. The festive family moment perfectly captures the fun-loving, yet bold, spirit of the Campbell household.

As the Lions continue their playoff push, we can only hope that some of that “Big Balls” energy rubs off on the team. And who knows—maybe that fearless mentality will help the Lions make it all the way to the Super Bowl this season!

But for now, the Campbells are spreading holiday cheer, one “Big Balls” shirt at a time! 🎄🎉 #BigBallsChristmas