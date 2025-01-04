Dan Campbell’s Family Gets ‘One Pride’ Pizza Delivery Message Before Epic Vikings Showdown [Photo]

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their high-stakes Week 18 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell is feeling the excitement and intensity of what is being dubbed the biggest regular-season game in NFL history. Both the Lions and Vikings are sitting at an impressive 14-2 record heading into the game, with not just the NFC North title on the line, but also the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC and a much-needed bye in the playoff race.

But amid all the tension and anticipation leading up to this monumental game, it seems even Dan Campbell’s family is getting in on the action in a fun and light-hearted way.

As posted by Holly Campbell, Dan’s wife, the family received a surprise delivery of pizza from their local favorite, “New York Pizza Pie.” But it wasn’t just any pizza delivery. The boxes were adorned with motivational messages perfectly tailored for the game ahead. The messages read, “One Pride… Destroy the Vikings!!!” and “Biting kneecaps,” a phrase that has become synonymous with Campbell’s tough, gritty mentality that has resonated so well with the Lions’ fanbase.

*Photo via Holly Campbell's Instagram Story

A Message of Motivation for Dan Campbell's Family

These pizza box messages serve as a fun, yet fitting reminder of the high expectations and the fierce drive that Coach Campbell instills in his team. “One Pride” has become a rallying cry for the Lions as they push toward their second-straight NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the reference to “Biting kneecaps” is a signature phrase of Campbell’s coaching philosophy, which emphasizes toughness, resilience, and an unrelenting attitude – qualities that have been on full display as the Lions make their playoff push.

It’s clear that Campbell's passion for the team and the game isn't just confined to the football field. Even in the midst of a tense playoff race, he and his family are embracing the fun side of things, while still keeping their eyes on the prize. The messages on the pizza boxes serve as a reminder that even in the pressure-packed moments, the Lions’ coaching staff maintains a sense of unity, pride, and humor.

Focused but Fun

While Coach Campbell's message on the pizza boxes may be playful, the reality is that the stakes of Sunday night's game against the Vikings couldn't be higher. The winner of this game will not only claim the NFC North title but also secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, ensuring a bye and a major advantage heading into the playoffs. With the Lions' 14-2 record on the line, Campbell’s leadership and the team’s resolve will be tested in what could be a defining moment in their season.

For now, it’s clear that the Lions are having a little fun with the buildup to one of the most important games in franchise history. Whether it’s a pizza box message or the work being done on the field, Dan Campbell and the Lions have one goal in mind: to destroy the Vikings and claim the top spot in the NFC.

Let’s hope that the pizza delivery sends the right message to the Lions as they head into their Week 18 clash. Go Lions!