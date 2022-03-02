Dan Campbell’s full media session from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine [Video]

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and spoke to the media about various topics.

Here are some of Campbell’s quotes, along with the full video for your viewing pleasure.

On Jeff Okudah potentially shifting to safety:

“Right now we see him as corner, but there again, a lot of this will be as we continue to discuss and depending on who we add or how we add, you never know,” Campbell said. “We’re constantly talking about our personnel and what’s best for them moving forward. What’s best for us?

“Should this guy go to safety? Should this guy go to nickel? Should we bump this guy back out to corner? How are our injured guys? What do we add? So we just constantly are going to have dialogue about that, but yeah, we see Jeff out there and what we need to do is just continue to add pieces that can compete.”

Injury update on Romeo Okwara and Jeff Okudah:

“Both of those guys we feel like right now are right where they need to be, is probably the best way to describe that,” Campbell said. “And as long as everything stays the course with their recovery then we should have them hopefully by training camp, at least on a limited basis, which would be good. So we’re hoping for the season on both of those guys if they’re ready.”

Campbell also spoke about the Lions backup quarterback situation and addressed when he will be making a final decision on who will be calling plays when the 2022 season begins.

He also touched on veteran DE Trey Flowers and whether or not he will be back with the team for the upcoming season.

Finally, Campbell was asked about Green Bay Packers QB, Aaron Rodgers.