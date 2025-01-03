Dan Campbell’s Quick Reflexes Save His Starbucks, and Holly’s Comment Steals the Show!

Holly Campbell, the wife of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, has been winning the hearts of Detroit fans with her endearing social media posts. In her latest Instagram video, she shared a cute and funny moment featuring their daughter, Piper, wearing a special knit Lions hat. The hat, sent to Dan by a fan, has a unique feature—its top swings around when Piper moves her head. As you can imagine, the adorable moment took a hilarious turn when Piper accidentally knocked her dad’s Starbucks cup over, prompting a quick save from Coach Campbell.

Dan Campbell Saves the Day—But Holly Has the Best Response

In the video, which you can watch by clicking here, we see Coach Campbell instinctively grabbing the coffee before anything spills, showcasing his lightning-fast reflexes. But it was Holly's witty comment that stole the show. When a fan asked, “What can’t he do?” Holly cheekily replied, “Punt” with a laughing emoji, referencing Dan’s aggressive play-calling style during games, especially when he chooses to go for it on fourth down instead of punting.

Holly Campbell continues to be social media gold. She posted a video from the holidays with Dan saving a coffee before it spilled and someone asked “what can’t he do” and she replied… “punt😂” pic.twitter.com/QHkeZz4TGx — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 3, 2025

Detroit's First Lady?

Holly’s posts are quickly making her a fan favorite in Detroit, with her humor and relatable family moments resonating with Lions fans. As she continues to share glimpses of the Campbell family's life, it's clear that Holly is becoming a beloved figure in the Motor City. Keep the gold coming, Holly—you’re quickly becoming the 1st Lady of Detroit!