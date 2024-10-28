Dan Campbell’s Reaction To ‘Imminent Trade’ Question Excites Lions Fans

On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell fueled speculation about a potential trade as the NFL trade deadline nears. During a recent press conference, Campbell was asked whether he expected any imminent moves on the trade front over the next 24 hours.

“Yeah, could be,” Campbell replied, keeping his answer brief yet tantalizingly open-ended. When the reporter pressed him for clarification, adding, “No, seriously…” Campbell doubled down with another “Could be,” while hopping up and down, sparking further intrigue among Lions fans and NFL analysts alike.

Question: “Do you feel there’s anything imminent on the trade front in the next 24 hours?”



Dan Campbell: “Yeah, could be.”



Question: “No, seriously…”



Campbell: “Could be.” pic.twitter.com/4g8Hgc1N3b — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 28, 2024

Campbell’s cryptic response left room for plenty of speculation. The Lions have had a strong season thus far and are firmly in the hunt for the NFC North title. With injuries affecting key positions, particularly on defense, Campbell's words suggest that Detroit could be actively pursuing additional talent to shore up the roster for a playoff push.

As Detroit continues to face fierce competition, a high-impact trade could solidify the team’s chances for a deep playoff run. Players rumored to be on the Lions’ radar have included defensive line and edge players to help fill the void left by the injury to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Fans are now waiting eagerly to see if Campbell’s “could be” response will translate into a big announcement.