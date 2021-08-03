Dan Campbell’s Starbucks coffee order explains everything

If you ask just about anyone to describe Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, it will not take long before the word “energy” comes up.

Ever since his opening presser, Campbell has been fired up to go and his energy had been contagious.

Well, while speaking to the media before Tuesday’s practice, Campbell revealed his daily coffee order from Starbucks and it explains everything.

Campbell told reporters the he gets 2 ventis of the Pike brew, plus 2 shots of expresso, — each!

Whoa!

