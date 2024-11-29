fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell's Thanksgiving Day Victory Speech Includes 1 Game Ball
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell’s Thanksgiving Day Victory Speech Includes 1 Game Ball [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
15

Following the Detroit Lions' hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Dan Campbell delivered another passionate impactful victory speech in the locker room. While many expected multiple game balls to be handed out, Campbell surprised the team by awarding just one, and it went to defensive tackle DJ Reader.

Dan Campbell

Reader, who played a crucial role in the win with two sacks against the Bears, received the game ball from Campbell in recognition of his performance. Reader's impact on the field was significant, helping to solidify the Lions’ defense in key moments.

In his speech, Reader acknowledged the challenges of getting back to full health after signing with the Lions, noting how watching his teammates practice motivated him to push through and be ready to contribute. His performance on Thursday was a testament to his hard work and determination, and Campbell’s decision to give him the game ball was a fitting recognition of his efforts.

The moment was captured on video, showcasing the Lions’ camaraderie and the leadership from both Campbell and Reader. The victory, and the game ball, marked another milestone in what has been a historic season for the Detroit Lions.

Previous article
Caleb Williams Calls Out Jack Campbell Following Thanksgiving Matchup
Next article
Dan Campbell Reflects on Lions’ Close Win Over Bears: “I’ll Take This ‘W'”
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Greg Stevens on Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day
Jeff on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Scott on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions