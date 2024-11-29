Dan Campbell’s Thanksgiving Day Victory Speech Includes 1 Game Ball [Video]

Following the Detroit Lions' hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, head coach Dan Campbell delivered another passionate impactful victory speech in the locker room. While many expected multiple game balls to be handed out, Campbell surprised the team by awarding just one, and it went to defensive tackle DJ Reader.

Reader, who played a crucial role in the win with two sacks against the Bears, received the game ball from Campbell in recognition of his performance. Reader's impact on the field was significant, helping to solidify the Lions’ defense in key moments.

In his speech, Reader acknowledged the challenges of getting back to full health after signing with the Lions, noting how watching his teammates practice motivated him to push through and be ready to contribute. His performance on Thursday was a testament to his hard work and determination, and Campbell’s decision to give him the game ball was a fitting recognition of his efforts.

The moment was captured on video, showcasing the Lions’ camaraderie and the leadership from both Campbell and Reader. The victory, and the game ball, marked another milestone in what has been a historic season for the Detroit Lions.