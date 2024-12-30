fb
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Channels Inner Sansa Stark After Vikings Defeat Packers

By W.G. Brady
After the Minnesota Vikings’ victory over the Green Bay Packers, which set up a HUGE Week 18 showdown between the Vikings and Detroit Lions for the NFC North title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, Dan Campbell's wife, Holly Campbell, shared a powerful quote on Instagram from Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark:

“If we don’t take back the North, we’ll never be safe. I want you to help me, but I’ll do it myself if I have to.”

The quote from Sansa Stark couldn't resonate more with the Detroit Lions, who were hoping for some help from the Packers but are now forced to handle business on their own. As they prepare for this critical Week 18 matchup, the Lions are embracing the challenge, and coach Campbell knows his team thrives in these high-stakes moments.

Holly Campbell

The Lions (13-2), who will first play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 on Monday Night Football, are ready to face the Vikings (14-2) at Ford Field, knowing that their destiny is in their own hands. Coach Campbell has instilled a mentality of resilience and determination in the team, emphasizing the importance of taking ownership of their future.

With a chance to clinch both the division title and a first-round playoff bye, the Lions are determined to fight for the North — just like Sansa Stark would.

Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Monday Night Football Matchup Vs. 49ers
