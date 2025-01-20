fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions' surprising 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs has left a heavy weight on the hearts of fans, players, and coaches alike. After an incredibly promising season and hopes high for a Super Bowl run, the team’s playoff hopes came to a crushing halt.

Dan Campbell Holly Campbell

Head coach Dan Campbell, whose leadership has been pivotal in the team's success, was visibly affected by the loss in his postgame remarks. The defeat was especially difficult, given the high expectations surrounding the Lions as potential Super Bowl contenders. Now, as the team faces a long offseason with tough decisions ahead regarding their roster and coaching staff, Campbell’s wife, Holly, took to social media to express the collective heartbreak.

Sharing a photo of a shattered heart, Holly Campbell posted a deeply emotional message reflecting the team's shared disappointment.

“It hurts. This season was a dream and nobody wanted it to end. We all wanted more. Detroit deserved more. We’ll be back, better and stronger but today… it just hurts 💙,” she wrote, with the hashtag #onepride.

The post captures the sorrow felt not only by Dan Campbell but by the entire Lions organization and their loyal fan base. It’s clear from the message that while there is deep pain in the aftermath of this loss, there’s also hope and a determination to return stronger in the years ahead.

As the Lions begin to process this painful defeat, the road to rebuilding and coming back even stronger in 2025 will be a journey full of lessons and hard work—something the Campbell family, along with the team, is no stranger to.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
