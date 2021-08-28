Dan Dickerson calling Victor Reyes’ inside-the-park HR will fire you up [Video]

On Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run that gave the Detroit Tigers a 2-1 lead.

As you know, an inside-the-park home run is one of the most exciting plays in sports but when you allow Tigers radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson to call it, the excitement level goes through the roof!

Here is proof!

Víctor Reyes’s inside the park home run with Dan Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/Mz9RsfDJTT — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) August 28, 2021