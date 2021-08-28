Dan Dickerson calling Victor Reyes’ inside-the-park HR will fire you up [Video]

On Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run that gave the Detroit Tigers a 2-1 lead.

As you know, an inside-the-park home run is one of the most exciting plays in sports but when you allow Tigers radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson to call it, the excitement level goes through the roof!

Here is proof!

