Tigers Notes

Dan Dickerson calls Javier Baez’s game-winning 3-run double [Video]

By W.G. Brady
29
0

It may have taken extra innings, but the Detroit Tigers eventually picked up an 8-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. Dan Dickerson, the radio voice of the Tigers, got pretty darn excited when SS Javier Baez ripped a 3-run double. Baez's double ended up being the game-winning hit, as the Royals were not able to put any runs on the board in the bottom of the 10th.

Key Points

  • The Tigers beat the Royals 8-5 on Monday night
  • It was Baez who was the hero of the game for the Tigers as he hit a 3-run double in the top of the 10th inning
  • Dickerson got pretty excited when Baez ripped a double

Dan Dickerson calls Javier Baez's game-winning 3-run double

Take a listen as Dickerson calls Baez's game-winning double in the top of the 10th inning.

Bottom Line: Baez is trying to get back on track

Baez was due as he had gone without a hit in his past four games. On the season, Baez is batting .238 with three home runs and 22 RBIs. He is only slugging .335 on the season and has an OPS of just .628. The Tigers are paying Baez a boatload of cash, and they badly need him to start performing on the offensive side of the ball.

