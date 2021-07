Sharing is caring!

On Monday night, Miguel Cabrera was feeling it as he blasted the 495th home run of his career during the Detroit Tigers matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Take a listen (and watch) as Tigers radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson does his thing.

Nation, will Miggy get to 500 home runs in 2021?

Number 495 for Miguel Cabrera with Dan Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/MmaNHr8Rc1 — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) July 27, 2021