Two more!!!

On Tuesday night, Miguel Cabrera launched his 498th career home run as he hit an opposite field shot against the Boston Red Sox.

Here is Miggy’s big blast with the call of Dan Dickerson!

Pardon the audio at the end as I was editing at the game but number 498 for Miguel Cabrera with Dan Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/cMNmPqbfYw — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) August 4, 2021