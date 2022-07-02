Dan Dickerson calls Riley Greene’s first-career home run [Video]

On Saturday, Riley Greene finally broke through by hitting his first career home run as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-3.

But what made Greene’s first career home run even more special was it was a walk-off blast!

Here is Greene’s walk-off home run as it was called by Tigers radio play-by-play man, Dan Dickerson.

Enjoy!

Riley Greene walks it off for his first career home run, Dan Dickerson with an electric call #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/A3Q8VRXuHN — Dan Dickerson Calls📞 (@dannydHRs) July 2, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Riley Greene's impact on the Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene talked about batting leadoff prior to Saturday’s game

Greene added that batting leadoff is not something that will change his approach.

“Yeah, I did it all last year so hitting leadoff, for me, it’s nothing different,” Greene said. “It just means more at-bats. Nothing changes. Just stick to the game plan.

As far as his lack of power numbers so far, Riley Greene is sticking with what he does.

“When there are runners in scoring position, I want to score them so we can win,” he said. “But I’m just trying to stick with what I do and whatever happens, happens. But I definitely want to get those runs in when I have the opportunity to.”

“If I’m ahead in the count, I am going to let it eat,” he said. “Because I feel I am good enough to where I will go back to my approach. I feel that’s big. Maybe I will hit a homer, maybe I will swing and miss. Who knows? But I trust myself to get back into my approach.”

Honestly, no matter where you put this kid in the lineup, he is going to rake!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

