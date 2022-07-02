Dan Dickerson calls Riley Greene’s first-career home run [Video]

On Saturday, Riley Greene finally broke through by hitting his first career home run as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-3.
But what made Greene’s first career home run even more special was it was a walk-off blast!
Here is Greene’s walk-off home run as it was called by Tigers radio play-by-play man, Dan Dickerson.
Enjoy!
Riley Greene walks it off for his first career home run, Dan Dickerson with an electric call #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/A3Q8VRXuHN
— Dan Dickerson Calls📞 (@dannydHRs) July 2, 2022
Riley Greene talked about batting leadoff prior to Saturday’s game
Greene added that batting leadoff is not something that will change his approach.
“Yeah, I did it all last year so hitting leadoff, for me, it’s nothing different,” Greene said. “It just means more at-bats. Nothing changes. Just stick to the game plan.
As far as his lack of power numbers so far, Riley Greene is sticking with what he does.
“When there are runners in scoring position, I want to score them so we can win,” he said. “But I’m just trying to stick with what I do and whatever happens, happens. But I definitely want to get those runs in when I have the opportunity to.”
“If I’m ahead in the count, I am going to let it eat,” he said. “Because I feel I am good enough to where I will go back to my approach. I feel that’s big. Maybe I will hit a homer, maybe I will swing and miss. Who knows? But I trust myself to get back into my approach.”
Honestly, no matter where you put this kid in the lineup, he is going to rake!