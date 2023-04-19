Merch
Tigers Notes

Dan Dickerson delivers another great call for Detroit Tigers walk-off

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Tigers came through with their third walk-off victory in a row this afternoon in front of a sparse crowd at Comerica Park thanks to the heroics of Kerry Carpenter, who launched the winning home run in the bottom of the 9th inning. And as always, it was Tigers radio broadcaster Dan Dickerson who made it even more exciting with his exuberant call behind the microphone.

Dan Dickerson does it again behind the microphone

Take a listen to the magic yourself as Dickerson delivered yet another gem of a call, which fans have become extremely fond of over the years:

Bottom Line – Dan Dickerson does it again!

Dickerson has become the voice of the Tigers for a new generation of fans, having succeeded the late and legendary Ernie Harwell in the broadcast booth for radio telecasts. And his excitement and exuberance certainly adds to the game experience for those who aren't able to watch on television or take in a game at the ballpark.

We're certainly fortunate to have such great broadcasters across all four major sports here in the Motor City!

