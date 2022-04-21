Dan Dickerson explains how he is preparing to call Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit [Video]

Following Wednesday’s three-hit performance against the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is now just one hit away from 3,000 for his career.

Cabrera’s next shot at picking up his 3,000th career hit will come on Thursday afternoon when the Tigers host the Yankees at Comerica Park.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Tigers radio man Dan Dickerson put into context how big Cabrera’s 3,000th hit will be and how he is preparing to call it.

Dickerson said that he does not have anything written down and that he has to react to the moment when it happens, but he does not have anything written down because if he did he would read it and that would be bad for radio.

Dan Dickerson has called some historic Tigers moments, and Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit will join that list. He put into context how big the moment is — and how he's preparing to call it. @Dan_Dickerson pic.twitter.com/xCuPtzirnv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 21, 2022

