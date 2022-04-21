in Detroit Tigers

Dan Dickerson explains how he is preparing to call Miguel Cabrera’s 3,000th hit [Video]

Dickerson’s call is sure to be perfection

Following Wednesday’s three-hit performance against the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is now just one hit away from 3,000 for his career.

Embed from Getty Images

Cabrera’s next shot at picking up his 3,000th career hit will come on Thursday afternoon when the Tigers host the Yankees at Comerica Park.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, Tigers radio man Dan Dickerson put into context how big Cabrera’s 3,000th hit will be and how he is preparing to call it.

Dickerson said that he does not have anything written down and that he has to react to the moment when it happens, but he does not have anything written down because if he did he would read it and that would be bad for radio.

Check it out.

Embed from Getty Images

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds FanDuelSportsbookOdds
Travon Walker -700
Ikem Ekwonu -250
Kayvon Thibodeaux -160
Evan Neal -140
Ahmad Gardner +100
Charles Cross +350
Jermaine Johnson +350
Malik Willis +400
Kyle Hamilton +400
Garrett Wilson +700
Drake London +700
Kenny Pickett +700
Jameson Williams +2000
Derek Stingley Jr. +2000
Jordan Davis +3000
Treylon Burks +3000
Chris Olave +5000
Devin Lloyd +5000

While there are heavy odds on Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker (-700), he ranks fifth on NFL Mock Draft Database’s big board. To be fair, he is oft projected to go second overall to the Detroit LionsGrinding the Mocks puts Walker fourth overall with an expected draft position of 5.2, so that one’s tough to back at such steep odds.

Click here to read the rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Tough to listen to 911 audio reveals why Dwayne Haskins was on highway before being hit by dump truck