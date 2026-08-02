Dan Dickerson’s Call of Max Clark’s First Home Run Is Perfection

Max Clark provided the moment. Dan Dickerson supplied the soundtrack.

The Detroit Tigers rookie launched the first home run of his MLB career Saturday night, crushing a two-run shot off Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins in the top of the sixth inning. Clark’s drive traveled 387 feet to right field and pushed Detroit’s lead to 6-2.

As the ball carried over the seats onto the berm, Dickerson’s excitement built with it. His call captured the significance of the moment without stepping on it, allowing Tigers fans listening back home to experience Clark’s first trip around the bases through one of Detroit baseball’s most recognizable voices.

Clark’s Incredible Start Continues

The blast came in only Clark’s second major-league game.

One night earlier, Detroit’s top prospect went 3-for-4 with two doubles during his MLB debut as the Tigers rolled past the Athletics. His combination of hard contact, speed and confidence immediately showed why Detroit promoted him after a scorching July at Triple-A Toledo.

Clark wasted no time adding another milestone Saturday.

His first MLB homer gave the Tigers valuable insurance and added another chapter to a remarkable opening weekend. After years of hearing about Clark’s potential, Detroit fans are now watching it surface in real time.

Dan Dickerson Makes the Moment Even Better

Dickerson has a gift for recognizing when a play is becoming something bigger.

He lets the action breathe, follows the flight of the ball and then unleashes the emotion when the moment demands it. Clark’s first home run gave him exactly that kind of opportunity.

For a Tigers fan, there is something special about a major career milestone being preserved by the team’s longtime radio voice. Years from now, Clark will always have the baseball. Tigers fans will always have Dickerson’s call.

That is how memories become part of franchise history.

Max Clark hits his first career home run. Dan Dickerson on the call #DNMW pic.twitter.com/wdQMz1ZcwU — Dan Dickerson Calls📞 (@dannydHRs) August 2, 2026

Bottom Line

Max Clark’s first MLB home run was already unforgettable.

A 387-foot, two-run shot in his second major-league game is the kind of moment Tigers fans will replay for years. Dan Dickerson’s call made it even better.

The Max Clark era is only two games old, and it already has a perfect soundtrack.