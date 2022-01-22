Dan Dickerson shares never-before-told story of Magglio Ordonez’s 2006 walk-off homer [Video]

Can you believe it has already been over 15 years since Magglio Ordonez hit a walk-off home run to send the Detroit Tigers to the World Series?
On Saturday, the Tigers released footage of Dan Dickerson sharing a never-before-told story from that game.
We don’t want to spoil it, so check it out.
You've gotta listen to Dan Dickerson share the never-before-told story of Magglio's 2006 walk-off homer. pic.twitter.com/UUxgSk1t3c
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 22, 2022
