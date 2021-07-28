Dan Dickerson’s call of Eric Haase’s ninth inning game-tying grand slam will wake you up [Video]

For those of you who turned the Detroit Tigers game off early on Tuesday night, you missed some big-time fireworks in the ninth inning as Eric Haase blasted a game-tying grand slam. The Tigers eventually went on to win the game 6-5 in extra innings.

Here is Haase’s big blast as it was heard on Detroit Tigers radio.

The great Dan Dickerson with the call.

Eric Haase’s grand slam in the 9th with Dan Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/DRnFVwWc6k — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) July 28, 2021