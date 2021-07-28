Dan Dickerson’s call of Eric Haase’s ninth inning game-tying grand slam will wake you up [Video]

For those of you who turned the Detroit Tigers game off early on Tuesday night, you missed some big-time fireworks in the ninth inning as Eric Haase blasted a game-tying grand slam. The Tigers eventually went on to win the game 6-5 in extra innings.

Here is Haase’s big blast as it was heard on Detroit Tigers radio.

The great Dan Dickerson with the call.

