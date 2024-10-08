Dan Dickerson’s Call of Kerry Carpenter’s Epic Home Run vs. Guardians Will Give You Goosebumps

For Detroit Tigers fans, few things compare to the excitement of listening to radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson. During Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Dickerson delivered a memorable call that perfectly captured the thrill of Kerry Carpenter’s late-game heroics.

With the score tied 0-0 and two runners on base in the top of the ninth inning, Carpenter faced off against the Guardians' dominant closer, Emmanuel Clase. After a dramatic back-and-forth at-bat, Carpenter crushed a slider deep into the right-field bleachers for a 3-run home run, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead. The roar of the crowd and the intensity of the moment were only matched by Dickerson's enthusiasm in describing the play as it unfolded.

Fans tuning into the radio broadcast could feel every bit of the drama and elation of the moment, as Dickerson’s voice rose with each step of the thrilling sequence. The passion in his voice has made this call one to remember, as it captured the essence of Carpenter's clutch performance and brought Tigers fans to their feet, even if they were listening from miles away.

Take a listen below, and let the excitement of Dickerson's call give you goosebumps as you relive Kerry Carpenter's game-changing home run against the Guardians.