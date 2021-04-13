Dan Dickerson’s radio call of Akil Baddoo’s most recent home run is music to our ears

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo did it again by hitting yet another home run.

This one, which was Baddoo’s fourth of the young season, came in the third inning against the Houston Astros.

Watching Baddoo’s home run on Bally Sports Detroit is one thing but when you couple it with the great Dan Dickerson’s radio call, it is that much better.

Take a listen.

Akil Baddoo’s 4th home run with Dan Dickerson on the call. #Tigers pic.twitter.com/YabgwYakdd — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) April 14, 2021

I really wish Dan Dickerson would do a play-by-play of my daily life.