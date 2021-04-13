Dan Dickerson’s radio call of Akil Baddoo’s most recent home run is music to our ears

On Tuesday night, Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo did it again by hitting yet another home run.

This one, which was Baddoo’s fourth of the young season, came in the third inning against the Houston Astros.

Watching Baddoo’s home run on Bally Sports Detroit is one thing but when you couple it with the great Dan Dickerson’s radio call, it is that much better.

Take a listen.

I really wish Dan Dickerson would do a play-by-play of my daily life.

