Dan Dickerson’s radio call of Akil Baddoo’s record-setting grand slam is perfection

Sharing is caring!

It has been a storybook start to Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo‘s Major League career as he not only hit a home run on the first pitch he ever saw in the big leagues but on Monday, he outdid that by launching his first career grand slam during a loss to the Twins.

You may have already seen the grand slam as we posted it earlier but now you get to see it again accompanied by the radio call of Tigers play-by-play announcer, Dan Dickerson.

Take a listen to this little piece of perfection.

The Akil Baddoo grand slam with Dan Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/aG6aDRM6Y3 — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) April 5, 2021

With his home runs, Baddoo became the first player in MLB history to homer out of the No. 9 spot in each of his first two games.

Akil Baddoo of the @Tigers is the first player in MLB history to homer out of the #9 spot in each of his first two MLB games. — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) April 5, 2021