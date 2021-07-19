Dan Dickerson’s radio call of Miguel Cabrera’s 3-run double [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Throughout his career, Miguel Cabrera has been good at just about everything when it comes to hitting. That being said, triples have not come often for the big man as he has just 17 in his career. In fact, the last time Miggy tripled was in 2016.

Well, he was not credited with a triple tonight but he did get all the way to third base on a bases clearing double.

Listen as Dan Dickerson calls Miggy’s big hit.

Miguel’s triple with Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/0RdNFuUqmj — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) July 20, 2021