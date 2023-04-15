Merch
Tigers News Reports

Dan Dickerson’s radio call of Nick Maton’s walk-off home run will keep you up all night

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Tigers picked up their first home win of the season on Friday night thanks to an extra-innings walk-off home run from Nick Maton. The 3-run, walk-off home run came in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Tigers defeated the San Francisco Giants by a score of 7-5 at Comerica Park. If you watched the game on Apple TV, it was an exciting moment to watch, but it does not compare to what it sounded like on the radio with Dan Dickerson on the call.

Nick Maton Dan Dickerson

Key Points

  • The Tigers won their first home game of the season on Friday night
  • Maton hit a 3-run, walk-off home run to defeat the Giants 7-5
  • The home run call by Dickerson is perfection

Dan Dickerson's radio call of Maton's walk-off home run

Take a listen to Dickerson calling Maton's walk-off home run on Friday night against the Giants. Sorry if this keeps you up all night!

Bottom Line: Just in the Nick of time!

In Friday's series opener at Comerica Park, the Tigers walked away with a 7-5 victory against the San Francisco Giants in extra innings thanks to Nick Maton's heroics. Maton, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason, hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning. It was Maton's first-career walk-off home run.

Nick Maton hits walk-off BOMB as Detroit Tigers defeat San Francisco Giants [Video]
Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Nick Maton hits walk-off BOMB as Detroit Tigers defeat San Francisco Giants [Video]

BLAST OFF! THE DETROIT TIGERS WIN! Watch as Nick Maton blasts the first walk-off home run of his career to lift the Tigers to a 7-5 win over the Giants.
