Sharing is caring!

Since you all seem to love the Dan Dickerson calls as much as we do, here ya go!

Take a listen while also watching Zach Short and Victor Reyes hit back-to-back home runs for the Detroit Tigers on Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

LET’S GO!

Back to back home runs calls from Short and Reyes with Dan Dickerson on the call. pic.twitter.com/7AoqxCaScB — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) July 22, 2021