Dan Jackson Could Be the Lions’ Most Underrated Rookie in 2025

Georgia safety Dan Jackson enters the NFL as a seventh-round pick, but his fit with the Detroit Lions may earn him a role faster than expected.

The Detroit Lions made headlines with early draft picks like Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge, but one of the most intriguing additions came in the seventh round: Dan Jackson, a smart, tough, and experienced safety out of Georgia. He may not have the flashy profile of earlier picks, but Jackson enters a wide-open competition for the third safety spot—and he’s tailor-made for special teams.

The Big Picture

At a glance, Jackson might not look like much more than a depth piece. But dig a little deeper and it’s easy to see why Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell were drawn to him.

  • He was a starter on one of college football’s best defenses
  • He earned Third-Team All-SEC honors in 2024
  • He finished third on Georgia in total tackles (64), and was widely respected as one of their most reliable defenders

In a Lions defense that prioritizes position versatility, discipline, and aggressive tackling, Jackson fits the mold.

Where He Fits on the Depth Chart

Safety Depth ChartRole
Kerby JosephFS1 – Ball hawk, Pro Bowl upside
Brian BranchNB/S1 – Versatile chess piece
Dan JacksonCompeting for S3/coverage teams
Morice NorrisSpecial teams and depth option
Loren StricklandBubble watch
Ian Kennelly*UDFA; PS candidate

Jackson’s instincts and diagnostic speed could put him ahead of Norris and Strickland quickly—especially if he flashes during special teams drills in camp.

Special Teams: His Fast Track to the 53

Make no mistake: Jackson’s most immediate value will come on special teams. He’s:

  • A strong tackler in space
  • Known for closing angles quickly
  • Comfortable working as a personal protector, gunner, or coverage man

If Dave Fipp, Detroit’s elite special teams coordinator, sees Jackson as a fit, he could make the final roster purely for his coverage ability—just like C.J. Moore did in recent years.

The Bottom Line

Dan Jackson won’t get the headlines of Detroit’s earlier draft picks, but he may be the kind of player who quietly makes the 53-man roster, earns early reps on special teams, and grows into a rotational contributor by midseason.

The Lions have built their defense with gritty, coachable, smart players—and Jackson checks every one of those boxes. Don’t be surprised if this seventh-rounder sticks.

