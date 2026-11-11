Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham might be wishing he had chosen his words a little more carefully. Just days before the Wolverines travel to Eugene to face Oregon, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fired back at Whittingham’s suggestion that Oregon’s massive recruiting budget allows it to outbid nearly everyone.

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And while Lanning made sure to show respect for Whittingham, he also delivered a rather pointed reminder about how Michigan is spending its own money.

During Monday’s “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Whittingham praised Lanning’s recruiting ability before suggesting that Oregon’s reported $50-plus million in resources gives the Ducks a significant advantage. His remarks, transcribed by On3 and picked up by Trevor Woods of Maize n Brew, quickly became a talking point ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Questions Oregon’s Recruiting Advantage

Whittingham certainly wasn’t shy about discussing the financial resources available to Lanning and the Ducks. While he credited Oregon’s commitment to winning, the Michigan coach also suggested that money has become the driving force in college football recruiting.

“He really does a great job recruiting, and it doesn’t hurt that you have $50-plus million dollars at your disposal to, in essence, outbid everybody. Not everybody, but a lot of people. But that’s not his fault. That’s a credit. I mean, that’s a credit to their program and their dedication and desire to win and the support they have. NIL is the name of the game in recruiting these days. It’s shifted so much. It used to be the facilities you had and the tradition and all these other things, and now it’s, ‘Oh, this is all great, but these guys have a hundred grand more for me.’ So that’s a little bit of a factor, to say the least. But not to take anything away from Dan, because he is an outstanding recruiter.”

The comments were interesting, especially considering Michigan has also invested heavily in acquiring top talent. As previously discussed when Whittingham pointed to Oregon’s recruiting spending, the financial side of college football has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

But Lanning wasn’t about to let the suggestion that Oregon simply outspends its competition go unanswered.

Dan Lanning Takes a Shot at Michigan’s Spending

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Lanning was asked directly about Whittingham’s remarks. His response, as reported by On3, included a not-so-subtle jab at Michigan’s recent coaching changes.

“I’ve got nothing to say to Coach Whit other than I think he’s an unbelievable coach, and I get it. They’re spending more of their money right now on their coaches that they’re letting go, so maybe it makes it hard to sign players. But I know they’ve signed a couple of guys that we weren’t able to compete with what they decided to do, and maybe a lot of that money is tied up for them in another player. I don’t know. But Coach Whittingham is an unbelievable coach. He’s a Hall of Fame coach. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Ouch.

Lanning’s reference to Michigan spending money on coaches it is letting go appears to be a shot at the Wolverines’ recent decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Michigan dismissed Beck following its embarrassing loss to Michigan State, despite reportedly owing him approximately $10 million.

His comments about Michigan signing players Oregon couldn’t financially compete with also stand out. Although Lanning did not identify anyone by name, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood received a lucrative NIL agreement when he committed to the Wolverines.

In other words, Lanning’s message was pretty simple: Oregon isn’t the only program spending serious money to recruit football players.

Michigan-Oregon Matchup Just Got More Interesting

To be fair, Whittingham did repeatedly compliment Lanning and Oregon’s commitment to winning. He wasn’t necessarily accusing the Ducks of doing anything improper, but his comments certainly opened the door for the response he received Wednesday.

And Lanning walked right through it.

The timing is particularly interesting considering Michigan’s recent struggles. The Wolverines enter Saturday’s game with a 5-4 record after losing 15-6 to Michigan State, while Oregon is 6-3 and coming off a 41-28 victory over Ohio State in Columbus.

Michigan already has enough to worry about with its offensive struggles, quarterback uncertainty, and recent coaching changes. Now, Whittingham has given Oregon another talking point heading into the showdown.

What Dan Lanning’s Answer Means for Saturday in Eugene

Lanning may have wrapped his response in compliments, but the message underneath was unmistakable. If Michigan wants to talk about how other programs spend their money, perhaps it should be prepared to discuss its own spending decisions.

And with the Wolverines heading to Eugene on Saturday, we’ll soon find out which coach gets the last laugh.