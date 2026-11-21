The final score was ugly enough for Michigan State, but what happened after the game might have been even more interesting. Following Oregon’s 45-7 demolition of the Spartans on Friday night, head coaches Dan Lanning and Pat Fitzgerald shared an unusually lengthy postgame conversation that immediately raised eyebrows.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

As you can see in the video below, cameras captured the two coaches speaking on the field following Oregon’s 38-point victory at Spartan Stadium. The exchange appeared more serious than the typical quick handshake, although exactly what was said between the coaches remains unknown.

Pat Fitzgerald and Dan Lanning share words postgame after Oregon beat Michigan State 45-7 pic.twitter.com/DWqloeTygf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026

The conversation came after a game that featured a controversial fake field goal, frustration over officiating, and Oregon continuing to attack offensively despite holding a commanding lead. There was certainly no shortage of potential talking points.

What Sparked the Dan Lanning and Pat Fitzgerald Postgame Exchange?

One of Friday night’s most controversial moments came late in the first half, when Oregon successfully executed a fake field goal while leading 10-0. Kicker Gage Hurych raced 15 yards for a touchdown, extending the Ducks’ advantage to 17-0.

Fitzgerald was clearly unhappy with the play, particularly what he believed was a missed holding penalty. When asked afterward about the sequence, the Michigan State coach delivered a sarcastic response in the official postgame transcript.

“Yeah, I was just wishing the refs Happy Thanksgiving.” Related coverage Michigan State Receives Brutal Injury News Ahead of Senior Night vs. Oregon Read more →

Fitzgerald also explained that he believed one of his defenders had been taken down at the point of attack. His frustration with the officiating was evident, although he also acknowledged that Michigan State missed tackles on the play.

Meanwhile, Lanning defended the decision to attempt the fake, explaining that Oregon’s coaching staff had identified a potential opportunity against Michigan State’s special teams. The Ducks executed the play successfully, and it became one of the game’s defining moments.

Did Oregon’s Late-Game Aggressiveness Add to the Frustration?

The fake field goal wasn’t the only decision that drew attention. Oregon continued taking offensive shots in the fourth quarter despite already having a substantial lead, something that can create tension between opposing coaches.

During his postgame press conference, Fitzgerald was asked about teams continuing to throw deep while leading comfortably. Rather than directly criticizing Lanning, he emphasized that Michigan State needed to execute defensively.

“My focus is on us, and we obviously got to defend those plays.”

That response makes the situation particularly interesting. Fitzgerald clearly wasn’t happy with everything that happened Friday night, but he stopped short of publicly accusing Oregon of running up the score.

And while the postgame interaction appeared tense to some observers, there is no verified evidence that the conversation involved an argument about the fake field goal or Oregon’s late-game play-calling.

Lanning and Fitzgerald Leave Plenty of Questions

For Michigan State, Friday’s defeat added another disappointing chapter to a difficult season. The Spartans, who recently celebrated a 15-6 upset victory over Michigan, were unable to build on that momentum against a much stronger Oregon team.

The Ducks overwhelmed Michigan State after a relatively competitive opening quarter, while the Spartans struggled to generate offense with freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman starting. The result was a brutal Senior Night defeat that left Fitzgerald’s team searching for answers heading into its season finale against Rutgers.

Lanning, meanwhile, had every reason to be pleased with his team’s performance as Oregon continued pursuing a College Football Playoff berth. In his postgame comments, he also expressed respect for Fitzgerald and the Michigan State program.

Whether their lengthy conversation was simply two competitive coaches discussing the game or something more remains unclear. What is certain is that the Dan Lanning and Pat Fitzgerald postgame exchange became one of the most talked-about moments following Oregon’s lopsided victory.