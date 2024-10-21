fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
Dan Miller Calls Jake Bates Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Vikings [Video]

The Detroit Lions have released an exciting video of their legendary radio announcer Dan Miller’s call of rookie kicker Jake Bates nailing the game-winning 44-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings. The game, which was a nail-biter from start to finish, came down to Bates, who has been a revelation for the Lions this season.

Miller, known for his electric and heartfelt calls, delivered another unforgettable moment for Lions fans. As Bates lined up for the kick, Miller's voice captured the intensity of the moment, and when the ball sailed through the uprights, his excitement exploded.

Bates, who was nearly out of football less than two years ago, has been perfect for the Lions so far this season, and this clutch kick only solidified his place in the hearts of Detroit fans. After the game, Bates himself was caught on video watching the replay of his kick, all smiles as he thanked his holder and snapper for their contributions.

This moment, paired with Miller’s iconic call, will be replayed by Lions fans for years to come. Check out the video of Dan Miller’s incredible call below and relive the magic of Jake Bates’ game-winning field goal!

