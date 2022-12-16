Dan Miller delivers epic speech prior to Detroit Lions win over Vikings [Video]

This past Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity to move it in one game of .500 when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. After all was said and done, the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win to move to 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive, and they will try to the momentum going this coming Sunday against the New York Jets. Prior to the win over the Vikings, Lions play-by-play man Dan Miller delivered an epic speech.

What did Dan Miller say prior to the Detroit Lions’ win over the Vikings?

Earlier this week, the Lions media team dropped their latest ‘Sights and Sounds’ video and it included Miller giving an epic pre-game speech.

“What an interesting week it’s been,” Miller said prior to kickoff. “We knew this was going to be a big game once the Lions secured a victory, a convincing one last week against Jacksonville. Then the odds came out, and the Lions were favored against the team that was 10-2 and I think some people stepped back and said, ‘Whoa, are we worthy?’ And you know what, here’s the answer: yes, they are.”

Featured Videos



“Based on the way this team has played over the last five games, they’ve set a new standard for what should be expected from the Detroit Lions. It’s not about what’s happened in the past, it’s about what’s happening right here, right now. They’ve shown us what they’re capable of. They’re good enough to win this game if they play the way that they’re capable of playing.

“Let’s get comfortable with being uncomfortable because you know what uncomfortable is? It means you’re good. It means you have expectations upon you–and now this team does. Let’s see how they answer it today in a big game, in front of a packed house in downtown Detroit. I can’t think of any place I would rather be than right here, right now.”

We cued up the video so it begins right at Miller’s speech. Enjoy!