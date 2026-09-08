Are the Detroit Lions Cursed? Dan Miller Weighs In

For generations of Detroit Lions fans, the word “curse” became a convenient explanation for everything that went wrong.

Dan Miller never accepted it.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Brad Galli, the longtime Lions radio voice rejected the idea that anything supernatural stood between Detroit and sustained success.

“There was no curse,” Miller told Brad Galli..

Miller’s explanation was much simpler.

“There was nothing that stopped this team from winning other than you had to do things the right way.”

That cuts directly through one of the most enduring pieces of Lions mythology. Detroit did not need to break a hex, appease the football gods or wait for some imaginary clock to expire. In Miller’s view, the franchise simply spent too many years failing to build and operate a winning football organization.

The Bobby Layne Curse Became an Easy Explanation

The so-called Curse of Bobby Layne dates to Detroit’s 1958 trade of its Hall of Fame quarterback to Pittsburgh. Legend eventually held that Layne declared the Lions would not win for 50 years.

The story became increasingly believable to frustrated fans as Detroit piled up losing seasons, failed rebuilds and painful endings. Yet an ESPN examination of the famous legend found that the supposed curse was never actually documented.

Miller has had a better seat than most for the years that followed. As Detroit’s longtime radio play-by-play voice, he lived through some of the franchise’s darkest stretches before eventually calling division championships and playoff victories.

His explanation for the turnaround does not involve luck.

“Once they had people in place that were doing things the right way, then all of a sudden, you keep doing those things consistently, you’re going to win.”

Detroit Finally Changed How It Operated

That description closely matches what changed after Sheila Ford Hamp hired Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell in 2021.

Detroit stopped chasing temporary fixes and began rebuilding the roster around a clear organizational philosophy. The Lions have credited Holmes’ first draft class with helping establish the foundation for the franchise’s turnaround, beginning with players such as Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Campbell has also explained that Detroit intended to tear the roster down and rebuild it deliberately, accepting short-term pain rather than patching over deeper problems.

Miller sees the reverse process as equally predictable.

“Just like if you’re doing things the wrong way and your roster slowly deteriorates, it’s going to get worse.”

“I think that’s what we saw at times before.”

That is a far less mysterious explanation for Detroit’s history, but probably a much more accurate one.

Losing Was About Decisions, Not Superstition

The curse narrative always offered a strangely comforting excuse.

Curses do not require accountability. Bad drafts do. Poor roster construction does. Failed coaching hires, unstable leadership and years of organizational inconsistency do.

Detroit’s recent success has made that contrast harder to ignore. The Lions went from the difficult opening stages of the Holmes-Campbell rebuild to division titles, playoff victories and a franchise-record 15-win regular season.

Campbell has spoken openly about what that transformation has meant to generations of Lions fans who waited decades to experience a winner.

The change was not supernatural. Detroit drafted better players, developed them, established continuity and built a roster capable of surviving the demands of an NFL season.

Miller’s argument is essentially that losing organizations usually leave fingerprints. So do winning ones.

Miller’s Point Is Hard to Argue With Now

For years, the curse was part joke, part coping mechanism and part explanation for a franchise that seemed capable of finding new ways to disappoint its fan base.

Then Detroit began doing the things functional organizations do.

Holmes accumulated talent. Campbell established an identity. The Lions retained their core players, developed draft picks and stopped treating each offseason like another emergency repair job.

Winning followed.

Miller is not suggesting Detroit suddenly discovered a secret formula. His point is much less dramatic: organizations usually get the results their decisions create over time.

“There was no curse.”

There were decisions.

Eventually, the Lions started making better ones.