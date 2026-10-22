The Detroit Lions will have a familiar voice back in the broadcast booth Sunday, as longtime radio play-by-play announcer Dan Miller announced Thursday that he plans to return for Detroit’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

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Miller has been away from the team following the heartbreaking passing of his wife, Cindy, on October 10 after a battle with cancer. On Thursday, he shared an emotional message thanking the Detroit community for its overwhelming support.

The WJR-AM broadcast team of Dan Miller (foreground) and spotter Joe Abramson on Sunday, September 20, 2020 call the action of the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers. The broadcast was done at Ford Field though the team was playing at Lambeau Field.



Lions Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Miller Announces Return, Thanks Lions Fans

In a message shared on his X account, Miller expressed appreciation for the donations and kindness his family has received.

“Hello again. Looking forward to getting back to work this weekend. My family continues to heal and I want to again thank you for your role in that. The support has been incredible. Over 500 donations for more than 43k to LMCancer.org.” “I’ve met a lot of people dealing with hardship & loss over the past two years,” Miller continued. “Now, it’s our turn. But I know Cindy would tell us to get up and go. So, that’s what we’ll do. We will keep her in our hearts & honor her by getting back to work. So, let’s do this! See you soon.”

Miller also recognized Jeremy Reisman and the Pride of Detroit community for helping organize the fundraising effort. He praised Justin Rogers and the Detroit Football Network for raising another $10,000 for Metro Detroit Animals, an organization close to his and Cindy’s hearts.

I’ve met a lot of people dealing with hardship & loss over the past two years. Now, it’s our turn. But I know Cindy would tell us to get up and go. So, that’s what we’ll do. We will keep her in our hearts & honor her by getting back to work. So, let’s do this! See you soon. ❤️💙 Related coverage Dan Miller Shares Heartbreaking Message Following Wife’s Death Read more → — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) October 22, 2026

The generosity has been remarkable, with Lions fans turning their support for Miller into contributions that could help others battling devastating diseases.

Lions Family Continues to Rally Around Miller

Miller missed Detroit’s October 11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, with Jason Benetti stepping in alongside Lomas Brown for the radio broadcast.

As we previously reported, head coach Dan Campbell dedicated the game ball to Miller and his family following the Lions’ 45-21 victory.

Quarterback Jared Goff also delivered an emotional message, emphasizing how much Miller means to the organization and its players.

Miller previously thanked the Detroit community during an appearance on FOX 2, describing how meaningful the support had been as his family navigated its loss.

Dan Miller Returns to Lions Radio as Donations Continue

The donations made in Cindy’s memory will support efforts related to leptomeningeal cancer, a devastating disease that remains difficult to treat. Fans interested in contributing can learn more through the Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation, while additional details about the community’s initial fundraising effort were shared in earlier coverage of the remarkable response.

For more than two decades, Miller’s voice has accompanied some of the most unforgettable moments in Lions history. His expected return Sunday will undoubtedly be a meaningful moment for him, his family, and the thousands of Detroit fans who have supported him through an incredibly difficult time.

Welcome back, Dan. The Lions family is glad to have you back.