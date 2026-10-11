The Detroit Lions community received heartbreaking news Sunday as Cynthia “Cindy” Miller, the wife of longtime Lions radio play-by-play announcer Dan Miller, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2026. She was 63 years old.

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According to The Detroit News, Cindy and Dan were married for 33 years and shared four children and two grandchildren. Her passing is a devastating loss for a family whose connection to Detroit football extended well beyond the broadcast booth.

The WJR-AM broadcast team of Dan Miller (foreground) and spotter Joe Abramson on Sunday, September 20, 2020 call the action of the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers. The broadcast was done at Ford Field though the team was playing at Lambeau Field.



Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cindy Miller Was a Devoted Lions Fan

While Dan Miller has spent years providing the soundtrack to some of the most memorable moments in Lions history, Cindy was experiencing those same moments from the stands. She attended every Lions home game, sitting in the fifth row directly behind Detroit’s bench.

Her family’s obituary described her as someone whose personality, humor and kindness made people feel welcome. Among her most cherished football memories were attending Detroit’s two home playoff games in 2024 alongside her daughters.

The obituary included a particularly touching sentiment about Cindy’s love for the team:

“Her family knows that she will be there in spirit when the Lions win it all.”

For Lions fans who have spent decades listening to Dan Miller celebrate Detroit’s biggest victories, that connection makes this loss especially emotional. Football wasn’t simply Dan’s profession; it was something the entire Miller family loved sharing together.

In a 2022 interview with Social House News, Miller described how much he enjoyed spending fall weekends watching football with his wife and children. He recalled his daughters eagerly asking which college games were coming on next whenever he had a Saturday away from work.

It was a glimpse into the family life behind one of Detroit’s most recognizable broadcasting voices. For the Millers, football brought everyone together, whether they were at Ford Field or watching games at home.

Memorial Service Scheduled for October 16

Cindy is survived by her husband, Dan; their four children, Sammi, Rikki, Tony and Robbie; and their granddaughters, Daphne and Cecilia. Sports Illustrated also reported that she had battled leptomeningeal disease.

A memorial gathering will take place Friday, October 16, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, located at 19091 Northville Road in Northville, Michigan. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 6 p.m.

For generations of Lions fans, Dan Miller has been a familiar voice through unforgettable victories, crushing defeats and everything in between. Now, as he and his family navigate an unimaginable loss, the Detroit football community has an opportunity to show him the same love and support he has given its fans for so many years.

Everyone at Detroit Sports Nation extends our deepest condolences to Dan Miller, his children, grandchildren and the entire Miller family. May Cindy rest in peace.