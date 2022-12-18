Dan Miller’s call of Detroit Lions’ game-winning 51-yard TD vs. Jets [Video]

Folks, thanks to Randy Charboneau on Twitter, we have Dan Miller‘s radio call of the Detroit Lions‘ game-winning 51-yard touchdown from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Jets, you saw quite a bit of bad football. Heading into the game, the Lions needed a win to move to 7-7 on the season, and when was said and done, they did just that by defeating the Jets by a score of 20-17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In order to win, the Lions needed a 51-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game.

Dan Miller’s call of Detroit Lions’ game-winning 51-yard TD vs. Jets

Since most of you probably watched Sunday’s game on television, here is the great Dan Miller calling the Lions’ only offensive touchdown of the day, a 51-yard catch and run by Brock Wright.

“OH BABY, HOW BIG IS THAT?!?!”