Dan Miller’s call of Detroit Lions’ game-winning 51-yard TD vs. Jets [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions scored a 51-yard TD to win the game
  • Dan Miller's call is perfection!

Folks, thanks to Randy Charboneau on Twitter, we have Dan Miller‘s radio call of the Detroit Lions‘ game-winning 51-yard touchdown from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Jets, you saw quite a bit of bad football. Heading into the game, the Lions needed a win to move to 7-7 on the season, and when was said and done, they did just that by defeating the Jets by a score of 20-17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In order to win, the Lions needed a 51-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game.

Dan Miller Detroit Lions

Since most of you probably watched Sunday’s game on television, here is the great Dan Miller calling the Lions’ only offensive touchdown of the day, a 51-yard catch and run by Brock Wright.

“OH BABY, HOW BIG IS THAT?!?!”

Dan Miller

