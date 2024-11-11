fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Miller’s Call of Jake Bates Drilling Game-Winning Kick for Lions Will Fire You Up!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Sunday night’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans was one for the books. After a tough first half, where the Lions found themselves trailing 23-7 going into the third quarter, they mounted a fierce comeback. The second half was all Lions, with the team tying the game at 23 and setting up a dramatic finish.

That finish came in the form of rookie kicker Jake Bates, who was called upon to make a 52-yard field goal with the game on the line. With the crowd holding their breath and the tension palpable, Bates delivered a clutch kick to win the game for Detroit.

For those who may have missed the thrilling moment or are still trying to shake off their Monday blues, relive the excitement through the electrifying radio call by Dan Miller. As Bates drilled the game-winning field goal, Miller’s voice echoed the sheer joy and relief felt by Lions fans everywhere.

Happy Victory Monday, Lions fans! It’s time to celebrate this unforgettable win and look ahead to the rest of the season!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
RELATED ARTICLES

