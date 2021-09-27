Dan Miller’s gut-wrenching call of Justin Tucker’s NFL record FG to beat Detroit Lions [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions were just one play away from winning their first game of the season but Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker bounced in an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired to give his team a 19-17 win at Ford Field.

By now, you have likely seen the replay of Tucker’s kick hundreds of times but here is how it sounded on Detroit Lions radio with Dan Miller on the call.

Have a great week, Lions’ fans.

Dan Miller’s radio call of the 66 yard FG. Dude is a local treasure pic.twitter.com/Jdr81uDV2L — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) September 27, 2021