Dan Miller’s radio call of Jeff Okudah’s pick-six is epic [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Jeff Okudah made the biggest play of his career on Sunday
  • Dan Miller's call of the play is epic
How did Dan Miller's call of Jeff Okudah's pick-six against the Bears?
What's next for the Detroit Lions?

Following an extremely disappointing 1-6 start to the 2022 regular season, the Detroit Lions have now won two games in a row. A big reason why the Lions have won back-to-back games is because of big plays by their fourth-quarter defense. During Sunday’s 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears, Lions DB Jeff Okudah intercepted Bears QB Justin Fields and he proceeded to take it to the house for six points.

Jeff Okudah Dan Miller Detroit Lions

How did Dan Miller’s call of Jeff Okudah’s pick-six against the Bears?

During the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears, with the Lions trailing 24-17, Okudah came up with the biggest play of his young career.

Take a watch and listen as Lions’ play-by-play announcer Dan Miller calls Okudah’s huge pick-six against the Bears, along with some of his other big calls.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Giants. If the Lions can pull off a big win, they will go into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a 4-5 record.

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Giants?

