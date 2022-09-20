Detroit Lions

Dan Miller’s radio call of top Detroit Lions’ plays is perfection [Video]

If you have ever had the opportunity to listen to Dan Miller call a Detroit Lions game, you are well aware of the fact that he is one of the best.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Dan Miller Detroit Tigers
Highlights
  • The Lions defeated the Commanders 36-27
  • The Lions had quite a few highlights
  • Dan Miller's calls were absolute perfection

If you have ever had the opportunity to listen to Dan Miller call a Detroit Lions game, you are well aware of the fact that he is one of the best (maybe THE best in the business).

On Sunday, the Lions picked up their first win of the 2022 season as they defeated the Washington Commanders by a score of 36-27 at Ford Field.

During the game, there were quite a few highlights and Miller was on top of his game.

On Tuesday, the Lions released a video that shows Miller emphatically calling some of the big plays, and as you are about to see (and hear), it is absolute perfection.

