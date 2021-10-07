Dan Orlovsky bashes Detroit Lions for not doing the right thing

By now, we are sick and tired of hearing about the fiasco between Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions.

Johnson retired before his contract was complete, the Lions demanded he pay them back roughly $1.6 million, now Johnson refuses to be associated with the team unless they do pay him.

One person who has had just about enough of this is former Lions’ QB Dan Orlovsky, who bashed Lions ownership on Thursday for not paying back one of their greatest players ever. In fact, Orlovsky says the Lions should pay Johnson back with interest.

Take a listen to what Orlovsky had to say on Thursday. Do you agree with him?