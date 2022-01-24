Dan Orlovsky blasts Detroit Lions writers and fans who doubted Matthew Stafford [Video]

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford had a career-defining moment as he led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The play came with just seconds remaining on the clock as Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a huge gain to put the Rams into field goal position.
Following the game, former Lions quarterback and Stafford’s good friend Dan Orlovsky took to Twitter to make a promise.
“I’m gonna be unbearable on TV tomorrow,” Orlovsky tweeted.
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 23, 2022
Well, tomorrow is now today and Orlovsky took the time to absolutely destroy the Detroit Lions writers and fans who said Stafford could not win a big game.
Enjoy!
.@danorlovsky7 brought out the Top Gun jacket for Matthew Stafford 😎
"There is not a human being that plays in the NFL, when the game is on the line and it's nut-cutting time in the 4th quarter, that I want the ball more than Matthew Stafford." pic.twitter.com/wEN2sTw8t0
— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 24, 2022
