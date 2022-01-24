in NFL

Dan Orlovsky blasts Detroit Lions writers and fans who doubted Matthew Stafford [Video]

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford had a career-defining moment as he led the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The play came with just seconds remaining on the clock as Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a huge gain to put the Rams into field goal position.

Following the game, former Lions quarterback and Stafford’s good friend Dan Orlovsky took to Twitter to make a promise.

“I’m gonna be unbearable on TV tomorrow,” Orlovsky tweeted.

Well, tomorrow is now today and Orlovsky took the time to absolutely destroy the Detroit Lions writers and fans who said Stafford could not win a big game.

Enjoy!

