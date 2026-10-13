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TodayRed Wingsvs NJ · 6:00 PMStarts in 4h 37m · ESPN

Dan Orlovsky Picks Brock Purdy Over Jared Goff

Dan Orlovsky in a Detroit Lions uniform on a DSN graphic about his Jared Goff and Brock Purdy take
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is off to a historic start through the first five games of the season. He has completed 67.0% of his passes for 1,485 yards, 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Five games in, Goff still has not thrown a pick.

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The only other quarterback to throw 12 or more touchdowns with zero interceptions through the first five games of a season was Russell Wilson in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks, according to the Lions. The other quarterback carrying the NFC this season has been San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has completed 69.0% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dan Orlovsky Puts Brock Purdy Just Ahead of Jared Goff

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, weighing which of the two has been the better quarterback this season. “Jared Goff has been great this year … The only guy that is playing better quarterback in the NFC is Brock Purdy,” Orlovsky said in a clip the show posted.

The standings behind the take are not close. Detroit is 3-2 and San Francisco is 5-0. The Lions have scored 30 or more points in four of their five games.

Goff Leads in Yards, Purdy Leads in Touchdowns

Purdy is first in the NFL in passing touchdowns and 13th in passing yards. Goff is second in passing yards and tied for second in passing touchdowns, per ESPN’s passing leaders. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is the MVP favorite at +250 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Purdy is second at +300. Goff sits at +3000. The sportsbooks, like Orlovsky, have Purdy ahead of Goff despite the historic start.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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