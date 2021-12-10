Dan Orlovsky gets crushed on Twitter following comparison involving Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray

We all know that Dan Orlovsky and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford are good buddies, so it is not too surprising when he goes out of his way to compliment his former teammate.

That is exactly what Orlovsky did on Thursdsay and he is getting crushed on Twitter for what he said.

As you can see in the video below, Dan said he wants Stafford as QB1 over Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray.

“Kyler Murray’s having a nice season. Matthew Stafford is having a better season.

As you can see by many of the comments, there are plenty who do not agree with Orlovsky.

.@danorlovsky7 wants Matthew Stafford as QB1 over Kyler Murray. "[Kyler Murray's] having a nice season. Matthew Stafford's having a better season." pic.twitter.com/QrV2z5mOID — First Take (@FirstTake) December 9, 2021

This take is the worst. Stafford beat teams that were above .500 it's not his fault those teams finish with losing records. Stupidest stat to use against a qb for a team game. — Juan Lopez (@cheeze_89) December 9, 2021

Murray has more of an impact each and every game and can do more and sure his team won without him but Stafford can’t beat good teams and chokes in prime time. Murray is clutch. Neither are MVP. And Dan stop changing your voice when you’re talking to Smith …. — Alexander Jr. (@TheNavy_Sandman) December 9, 2021

So throwing pick sixes in three straight games is “having a better season” come on man. Just cause he had a good game against the inept Jaguars doesn’t mean he’s suddenly having a better season. Stop clowning man — Kendrick Oldham (@KendrickOldham) December 9, 2021

Mathew Stafford had 12 years of mediocrity, and now all of a sudden everyone wants to call him elite when he gets put on a better roster with a better coach — DangeRussReborn (@CodyBailey1996) December 9, 2021