Dan Orlovsky gets crushed on Twitter following comparison involving Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray

by

We all know that Dan Orlovsky and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford are good buddies, so it is not too surprising when he goes out of his way to compliment his former teammate.

That is exactly what Orlovsky did on Thursdsay and he is getting crushed on Twitter for what he said.

As you can see in the video below, Dan said he wants Stafford as QB1 over Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray.

“Kyler Murray’s having a nice season. Matthew Stafford is having a better season.

As you can see by many of the comments, there are plenty who do not agree with Orlovsky.

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.