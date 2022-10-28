Dan Orlovsky gets roasted by Twitch

If you are a fan of the National Football League, you have certainly noticed that the Thursday Night Football games this year have been on Amazon Prime. Last night, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were getting ready to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky was eager to watch. Well, apparently Orlovsky does not have an Amazon Prime subscription and he hopped on Twitter to ask his followers how he can watch the game.

How did Twitch roast Dan Orlovsky?

As you can see below, one of Orlovsky’s followers suggested he go to Twitch and search for Prime Video.

Twitch and just search up prime video Featured Videos

October 27, 2022

Orlovsky responded with “Wth (what the hell) is Twitch?”

This is when whoever runs the Twitch Twitter account chose violence and brought up when Orlovsky ran out of the back of the end zone while he played for the Lions.

Check it out.

One thing is for sure, Orlovsky is never going to get away from the play for which he is most known.