Dan Orlovsky has straight-forward message for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes

Everybody has an opinion as to what the Detroit Lions should do when they are on the clock with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and that is just fine.

Personally, I believe the Lions should either A) trade the No. 7 pick to the highest bidder or B) select the best available OT, whether that be Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater.

One person who is in lockstep with what I have been preaching for a very long time is former Lions QB, Dan Orlovsky.

During his latest appearance of NFL Live on ESPN, Orlovsky made himself extremely clear while delivering his message to Lions GM Brad Holmes.

“Do not get caught up in the shiny, sexy object,” Orlovsky said. “Do this the right way for the first time Detroit in 30 years. Take a big!”

Nation, do you agree with Orlovsky or do you think the Lions should take a pass-catcher at No. 7?