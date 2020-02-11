33.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky has very interesting take on Detroit Lions current situation

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman makes decision on Jonathan Ericsson

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun, the Detroit Red Wings have placed Jonathan Ericsson on waivers. In 11 games...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

WXYZ’s Brad Galli tweets out depressing photo of what remains of Joe Louis Arena

The end of an era is almost 100% complete. The demolition of Joe Louis Arena is nearly completion, and...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Dan Orlovsky has very interesting take on Detroit Lions current situation

In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the season with a 3-12-1 record, earning them the No. 3 pick in...
Read more
Arnold Powell

In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the season with a 3-12-1 record, earning them the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Generally, when a team finishes with the third-worst record in the NFL, it means they are quite a ways away from being one of the best teams in their conference.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Well, former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Lions are just two “really good” players away from being a team that can win every game.

- Advertisement -

From Detroit Free Press:

“You’re probably two really good players away from, all right, let’s have a conversation of being one of the better teams in the conference,” Orlovsky said during a chat on radio row at Super Bowl LIV last month. “I think they caught a lot of bad breaks last year, just keeping it real. So if they stay healthy, they’re two good pieces away from being in the conversation of being a good, good football team. A good, solid, you-can-win-every-game football team.”

Orlovsky brings up a great point. The Lions absolutely caught a lot of bad breaks in 2019, including losing Matthew Stafford for the final eight games of the season (all losses).

Nation, do you agree with Orlovsky that the Lions are only two really good players away from being a ‘solid, you-can-win-every-game football team?”

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleMichigan State trustee Brian Mosallam throws shade at Luke Fickell
Next articleWXYZ’s Brad Galli tweets out depressing photo of what remains of Joe Louis Arena

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman makes decision on Jonathan Ericsson

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun, the Detroit Red Wings have placed Jonathan Ericsson on waivers. In 11 games...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

WXYZ’s Brad Galli tweets out depressing photo of what remains of Joe Louis Arena

Michael Whitaker - 0
The end of an era is almost 100% complete. The demolition of Joe Louis Arena is nearly completion, and this morning a photo of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky has very interesting take on Detroit Lions current situation

Arnold Powell - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the season with a 3-12-1 record, earning them the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Generally, when...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam throws shade at Luke Fickell

Arnold Powell - 0
When most Michigan State fans (and the school administrators) went to bed on Sunday night, they were probably pretty confident that they were about...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey calls out Sekou Doumbouya – “I’m very concerned”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons drafted Sekou Doumbouya with the 15th overall draft selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, and they've made it clear they have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NFL writer ranks Detroit Lions rookie class the worst in the NFC North

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions rookie class was ranked dead last in the NFC North by NFL writer Gennaro Filice, receiving a "C" grade. Meanwhile, the...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions TE scores on trick play in XFL debut [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Between Saturday and Sunday, 11 former Detroit Lions made their XFL debuts, including former Lions tight end Khari Lee, who scored on a pretty...
Read more

Darius Slay says he wants highest CB contract in NFL

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has to decide if he wants to pay up for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay...
Read more

Blockbuster move discussed which would land Tom Brady with Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Where will Tom Brady play in 2020? http://gty.im/1198904181 My bet is that he will sign a deal and eventually retire with the New England Patriots but...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.