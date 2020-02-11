Dan Orlovsky has very interesting take on Detroit Lions current situation

In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the season with a 3-12-1 record, earning them the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Generally, when a team finishes with the third-worst record in the NFL, it means they are quite a ways away from being one of the best teams in their conference.

Well, former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Lions are just two “really good” players away from being a team that can win every game.

From Detroit Free Press:

“You’re probably two really good players away from, all right, let’s have a conversation of being one of the better teams in the conference,” Orlovsky said during a chat on radio row at Super Bowl LIV last month. “I think they caught a lot of bad breaks last year, just keeping it real. So if they stay healthy, they’re two good pieces away from being in the conversation of being a good, good football team. A good, solid, you-can-win-every-game football team.”

Orlovsky brings up a great point. The Lions absolutely caught a lot of bad breaks in 2019, including losing Matthew Stafford for the final eight games of the season (all losses).

Nation, do you agree with Orlovsky that the Lions are only two really good players away from being a ‘solid, you-can-win-every-game football team?”

