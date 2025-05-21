How a Former Lions QB Saved Jared Goff’s Career Behind the Scenes

Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky was tasked with teaching Jared Goff how to watch film. The story behind Goff’s transformation reveals why his current success in Detroit is no accident.

Before Jared Goff became a Pro Bowler and MVP finalist in Detroit, he was a lost rookie who didn’t even know what an “over” or “under” front was. Dan Orlovsky, a veteran backup and former Lions QB, was brought in by the Rams in 2017 not to compete—but to teach. What followed was a masterclass in film study that reshaped Goff’s entire NFL trajectory.

A Teaching Assignment, Not a Tryout

When the Los Angeles Rams signed Dan Orlovsky ahead of the 2017 season, the expectation wasn’t for him to push for the starting job. In fact, it was the opposite.

“You’re not going to do anything in training camp, Dan,” Orlovsky recalls head coach Sean McVay telling him (As quoted by Lions OnSI)

“I just need you to teach him how to study tape, and teach him about defenses.”

This wasn’t your usual QB room dynamic. McVay knew Goff had talent—but he also knew he was missing the intellectual tools to unlock it. Orlovsky, a respected veteran with experience under offensive minds like Gary Kubiak and Kyle Shanahan, was the ideal tutor.

Goff’s Willingness to Learn

To his credit, Goff wanted to learn. Orlovsky wasn’t dragging him into meetings or forcing advice on him. Goff leaned into it—and even built a film room in his house just to get better.

“Every day, we would study tape in the meeting rooms,” Orlovsky said.

“I would then go to Jared’s house and he had spent money, because Jared wanted to learn. He built himself a film study room.”

It quickly became apparent that Goff had simply never been taught some of the most basic NFL concepts.

“I realized… do you know what over and under fronts are?” Orlovsky recalled asking him.

Goff’s answer? “No.”

Orlovsky was stunned:

“So he didn’t even know — the number one pick in the NFL draft — what an over or under front was. I learned that in high school.”

What Orlovsky Taught Him

This wasn’t a quick fix. The work was tedious, detailed, and foundational. But it was necessary.

“We had to spend so much time, Jared learning defensive fronts,” Orlovsky explained.

“And then how those defensive fronts were attached to the linebacker alignment, and how that linebacker alignment was attached to secondary alignment, and then different coverages.”

It wasn’t about intelligence. Orlovsky emphasized that Goff wasn’t dumb—he just hadn’t been taught the language of NFL defenses.

“It wasn’t that Jared was dumb. He wasn’t taught, right? He was uneducated in that.”

Goff’s Growth Was Immediate

The results didn’t take long to show.

Second season (2017): Pro Bowl, 11-4 as a starter

Pro Bowl, 11-4 as a starter Third season (2018): Pro Bowl again, and a trip to the Super Bowl

That steep learning curve? It got flattened fast.

And while Goff’s tenure in Los Angeles eventually ended with a trade to Detroit, the foundational work he did with Orlovsky stuck with him.

Why It Matters Now

Fast forward to 2024—Goff is coming off an MVP-caliber season in Detroit. He led the Lions to their second straight NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He’s evolved into a respected leader, film junkie, and elite signal caller.

And it all started because of a veteran QB who took the time to teach him how to watch tape the right way.

What It Says About QB Development

This story hits differently now, especially as rookie QBs like Caleb Williams reportedly struggle with NFL film prep. Orlovsky’s quote resonates louder than ever:

“It wasn’t that Jared was dumb. He wasn’t taught.”

In today’s league, where teams often rush young quarterbacks onto the field, this anecdote is a reminder: teaching matters. Coaching matters. Mentorship matters.

Key Takeaways

Jared Goff entered the league with tools but no toolbox .

. Dan Orlovsky taught him how to process the game , starting from scratch.

, starting from scratch. The transformation helped turn Goff into an elite NFL quarterback .

. Goff’s Detroit success story is rooted in that early willingness to learn.

Bottom Line

Dan Orlovsky didn’t throw a single pass for the Rams in 2017—but he may have made one of the most important throws of Jared Goff’s career: a lifeline into the mental side of quarterbacking. Goff’s rise in Detroit is no accident—it’s the result of humility, work ethic, and a mentor who saw potential and took the time to unlock it.



