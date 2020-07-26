41.2 F
Dan Orlovsky jokes about being a better QB than Matthew Stafford

When it comes to the history of Detroit Lions starting quarterbacks, current signal-caller Matthew Stafford is arguably the best in franchise history while former Lions starter Dan Orlovsky is, well, not in that conversation (though I love him as an analyst).

But don’t tell Orlovsky that!

The Stafford’s and Orlovsky’s, along with Lions LB Christian Jones and his wife, recently went on a little trip together to Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, as can be seen on Kelly Stafford’s most recent Instagram post.

During their trip (which looks pretty damn amazing), a game of spike ball broke out, as you can see here.

On Kelly’s Instagram post, a fan asked Orlovsky who is the better spike ball player, him or Stafford.

Orlovsky jokingly replied that he is better at spike ball, just like he is the better quarterback.

Great stuff from Orlovsky!!!

Nation, this got us to thinking. Who is the best starting QB in Detroit Lions history. Who is the worst?

 

Arnold Powell

