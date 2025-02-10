Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Dan Orlovsky Makes Shocking Announcement While Signing Off From First Take

W.G. Brady
Have we seen the last of Dan Orlovsky on ESPN?

Only time will tell, but while signing off from his final appearance on First Take during the 2024 NFL season, Orlovsky made a comment that has everybody wondering what in the world is going on.

“I'm taking a break, won't be on TV for a long time,” Orlovsky said. “Never know what the future holds but I'm taking a break… just want to say thank you. Appreciate you guys so much.”

There has been chatter that Orlovsky would entertain taking an NFL coaching job if one was on the table. Could this have to do with that? Time will tell.

