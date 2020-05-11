Dan Orlovsky praises Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft haul

Though the Detroit Lions were not able to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft, most of the so-called ‘experts’ seem to agree that the Lions got a decent haul.

That being said, when you have the No. 3 overall pick and one of the top picks in each of the early rounds, you are supposed to get a solid class.

One person who loves what Lions GM Bob Quinn did in the draft is former Lions quarterback, Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky recently joined Jamie Edwards of Click on Detroit and he praised the Lions for selecting four players who will be starters.

“You can make the case that they were one of the teams that got four starters in first four rounds,” Orlovsky said. “That’s a big deal. I thought it was a really strong draft.”

Orlovsky, of course, is referring to CB Jeff Okudah, who will replace Darius Slay, RB D’Andre Swift, who will split the load with Kerryon Johnson, Jonah Jackson, who will likely start at guard, and Julian Okwara who will likely get a nod as a starting EDGE rusher.

Nation, are you as high on the Lions draft haul as Dan Orlovsky is?